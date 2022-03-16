The Tragic Death Of HSN's Marilyn Miglin

Home Shopping Network star Marilyn Miglin died on March 14, 2022. According to ABC7 Chicago, the cosmetics queen passed away at home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Miglin was 83 years old and is survived by her two sons. Refinery 29 reports that the longtime TV host became an HSN fixture, first appearing on the channel in 1983 and using her soaring fame to help grow her business empire.

It developed into a $50 million luxury beauty company, expanding to include skincare products and a wide range of fragrances — all of which Miglin regularly promoted on the shopping network. According to her website, 65-million viewers tuned in to watch Miglin's HSN appearances, and she was among the USA's "top-500" female entrepreneurs. Miglin's most famous perfume, Pheromone, still remains one of the country's top 10 best-selling fragrances.

She wasn't all about the business, however; Miglin was big on giving back to the community. She worked with burn survivors and people who had facial disfigurements. Miglin was also a champion of fellow female entrepreneurs from her native Chicago, mentoring and supporting them in their business ventures. Sadly, however, Miglin was perhaps most famous worldwide for being the widow of the multi-millionaire property developer, Lee Miglin. He was murdered in 1997 during a killing spree by the infamous serial killer Andrew Cunanan, per the Daily Mail.