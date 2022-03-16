What Was Really In Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Iconic Fanny Pack
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't your usual run-of-the-mill A-list Hollywood star. Unlike many of his fellow celebrities, he loves to poke fun at himself — posting self-deprecating tweets and hilarious throwback Instagram pics. According to Statista, Johnson has the fifth most-followed Instagram account (as of this writing), with nearly 300 million fans. He's beaten to the top spot by Leo Messi, Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the official Instagram account.
Despite landing fifth in the social following ranks, Johnson is number two — behind Ronaldo — when it comes to making bank. According to GQ, Johnson is the second-highest-paid Instagram celebrity, with the ability to rake in up to $1,523,000 per sponsored post, which is not bad for a few minutes of work! So it's no surprise that the actor is a social media fiend. He keeps his feeds regularly updated — often posting multiple photos, videos, and messages a day.
Johnson also loves to interact with his fans and engage in "feuds" with co-stars and buddies. Per Men's Journal, he's been waging a legendary (comedy) war against Kevin Hart for years — with both actors frequently poking fun at each other and posting hilarious photoshopped pics. However, Johnson's favorite interweb pastime is sharing totally rad throwback photos of himself. One of the most famous ones has had "The Rock's" fans deliberating for years now. So, let's cut to the chase. What was really in his iconic fanny pack?
Johnson sported 'inappropriate things' in his fanny pack
The fanny pack appears in an awesome throwback photo of a young Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He's sporting a flat-top 'do, turtle neck sweater with a chunky silver chain, high-waisted belted jeans, and a brown leather fanny pack. In the pic, Johnson is giving his best Blue Steel impression, "casually" posing as he leans against a wall with one hand resting over his man-bag. "Fanny pack and lean take it to a whole other level," he posted on Instagram along with the photo back in 2014.
So, what was in that fanny pack that Johnson was cradling so protectively? "Phone numbers ... And stuff like that," he told E! News "Daily Pop." Johnson admitted there were also "a lot of inappropriate things" that he didn't want to reveal. He also claimed that back in the '90s, fanny packs were the pro wrestling accessory du jour.
Per WWE, wrestling's been a part of Johnson's DNA forever — literally. His father, Rocky Johnson, was a pro too. Even before he was dubbed "The Rock" — one of the WWE's top wrestlers ever — Johnson spent a lot of time in and around the ring. He traveled around the world watching his dad compete, and he forged friendships with all the wrestling greats of the time, such as Andre the Giant. Johnson even said the legendary wrestler "was a hero of mine" and "treated me like his own son."