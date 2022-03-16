What Was Really In Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Iconic Fanny Pack

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't your usual run-of-the-mill A-list Hollywood star. Unlike many of his fellow celebrities, he loves to poke fun at himself — posting self-deprecating tweets and hilarious throwback Instagram pics. According to Statista, Johnson has the fifth most-followed Instagram account (as of this writing), with nearly 300 million fans. He's beaten to the top spot by Leo Messi, Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the official Instagram account.

Despite landing fifth in the social following ranks, Johnson is number two — behind Ronaldo — when it comes to making bank. According to GQ, Johnson is the second-highest-paid Instagram celebrity, with the ability to rake in up to $1,523,000 per sponsored post, which is not bad for a few minutes of work! So it's no surprise that the actor is a social media fiend. He keeps his feeds regularly updated — often posting multiple photos, videos, and messages a day.

Johnson also loves to interact with his fans and engage in "feuds" with co-stars and buddies. Per Men's Journal, he's been waging a legendary (comedy) war against Kevin Hart for years — with both actors frequently poking fun at each other and posting hilarious photoshopped pics. However, Johnson's favorite interweb pastime is sharing totally rad throwback photos of himself. One of the most famous ones has had "The Rock's" fans deliberating for years now. So, let's cut to the chase. What was really in his iconic fanny pack?