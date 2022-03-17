Selena Fans Are Fuming Over Family's Decision About Her Music

Almost 27 years ago, the Latinx music world was rocked with the news that Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla had been murdered. After her murderer was sentenced to life in prison, Selena's music and life story were on everyone's minds. Her English-language crossover songs, "Dreaming Of You" and "I Could Fall In Love," tore up the charts in 1995, and in 1997, none other than Jennifer Lopez portrayed the late singer in the heartbreaking biopic "Selena." But perhaps one of the saddest aspects of her untimely death at age 23 was the fact that there'd be no more music and her voice would be silenced forever.

Now, the late singer's father, Abraham Quintanilla, is teasing the prospect of new music. During a recent Facebook Live interview with Latin Groove News, Abraham revealed that, next month, fans can expect a new 13-track album from the posthumous star. Ten of those songs are previously unreleased, and three are familiar songs that Selena's brother, A.B., has reworked. Sounds amazing, right? Well, Selena fans are taking issue with one particular aspect, as reported by the New York Post. "We were also able to de-tune her voice to make her sound older than what she was," Abraham admitted. "So, she was 14 or 15, we were able to make her sound like she just stepped out of the booth at 23 years old."

That has sent die-hard Selena stans into a tizzy.