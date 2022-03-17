Kim Kardashian Tried To Headline One Of Caitlyn Jenner's Biggest Moments, New Book Claims

Caitlyn Jenner has quite a few children and stepchildren from various relationships. She shares two children, Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, sons Brandon and Brody Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson, and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner. Caitlyn is also step-parent to Kris's four children from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian.

Since her transition in 2015, the Olympic gold medalist's relationships with her children and stepchildren have gone through some highs and lows, per Entertainment Tonight. During a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Caitlyn admitted that she had "lost all relationship" with her stepchildren, per Grazia. "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids — it's difficult to talk about," she added.

In the past few years, it seems that Caitlyn's relationships with the Kardashian clan have improved, although there isn't as much contact as there used to be. In an April 2021 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloé said that she spoke with Caitlyn "every blue moon," but added that "there's no beef," according to Entertainment Tonight. Kim seconded her sister, stating that things had just been busy. In fact, back when Caitlyn first transitioned, Kim was one of her biggest supporters, according to Metro. She even tried to get in on Caitlyn's big reveal to the world.