Kim Kardashian Subtly Shaded Brother Rob On His Birthday
From starring on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" for 20 seasons to becoming the seventh most-followed person in the world on Instagram, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is always updating fans on her luxury lifestyle and large family. Forbes noted that Kim's net worth has climbed to $1.8 billion since the launch of her shapewear line Skims and diving further into her entrepreneur talents. The loungewear and bodysuit brand has become her most valuable asset. But some would argue Kim's famous family members, who've starred on TV alongside her for decades, would also be at the forefront of her success.
Kim is not shy about the spotlight and sharing what's going on in her life, like confirming her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson to her 292 million Instagram followers on March 11. It comes days after the reality star-turned-beauty mogul furthered her separation from rapper Kanye "Ye" West after eight years of marriage and was declared legally single, per BBC News.
But with four sisters and one brother also at the center of attention in Hollywood, there's always something happening in the Kardashian-Jenner family. So when Rob Kardashian celebrated a birthday on March 17, the mom-of-four took a break from posting about fashion and her newly confirmed relationship to shoutout her brother, who she calls "the best human being."
Rob Kardashian's family took to social media for his birthday
Kim Kardashian had a heartfelt message for her brother Rob Kardashian on his 35th birthday on March 17. The beauty entrepreneur posted a throwback photo on her Instagram that showed the two siblings riding a blue jet ski together as kids adding in the caption, "I love you so much Robbie! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!" She also seemingly made her brother come off as the guy who might not show up last minute throwing in a "LOL" and writing, "You're always down for a good movie night then never show up!"
Although Rob has tried to stay out of the limelight in more recent years, it's hard to keep a low profile when you're famous and born on St. Patrick's day. Kim threw in, "I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today," and Khloé Kardashian replied with eight shamrock emojis to show her agreement and called Rob her "little leprechaun" in an individual birthday shoutout. In a separate post, momager Kris Jenner called her son "the most beautiful soul," in addition to "the best father ever" to his daughter, Dream.
People reported that Rob is currently "focusing on my co-parenting relationship" with the mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna, after he decided to drop a 2017 lawsuit against her in February. The family's new reality series "The Kardashians" is set to air on Hulu on April 14.