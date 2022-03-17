Kim Kardashian Subtly Shaded Brother Rob On His Birthday

From starring on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" for 20 seasons to becoming the seventh most-followed person in the world on Instagram, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is always updating fans on her luxury lifestyle and large family. Forbes noted that Kim's net worth has climbed to $1.8 billion since the launch of her shapewear line Skims and diving further into her entrepreneur talents. The loungewear and bodysuit brand has become her most valuable asset. But some would argue Kim's famous family members, who've starred on TV alongside her for decades, would also be at the forefront of her success.

Kim is not shy about the spotlight and sharing what's going on in her life, like confirming her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson to her 292 million Instagram followers on March 11. It comes days after the reality star-turned-beauty mogul furthered her separation from rapper Kanye "Ye" West after eight years of marriage and was declared legally single, per BBC News.

But with four sisters and one brother also at the center of attention in Hollywood, there's always something happening in the Kardashian-Jenner family. So when Rob Kardashian celebrated a birthday on March 17, the mom-of-four took a break from posting about fashion and her newly confirmed relationship to shoutout her brother, who she calls "the best human being."