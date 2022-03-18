What We Know About The Mystery Illness Plaguing NCIS' Set

If there's one thing the world has learned a lot about since 2020 is just how fast illnesses can spread through close groups — and "NCIS" has certainly found that out the hard way. The popular CBS show hasn't been immune to COVID-19 since it started keeping people at home, wearing masks, and social distancing in March 2020 — with the series, like pretty much every other show on the planet — feeling the brunt of the virus.

In January, it was reported that "NCIS" had been forced to hit the pause button on production after someone received a positive test result while working in what Deadline described as Zone A, which appears to be the part of the set where the cast were mixing. The outlet also claimed that the positive test could have potentially "involved a cast member," though the person was not named publicly. That came after production was initially shut down in March 2020, when plenty of other TV and movie sets pulled the plug on production, after coronavirus hit. It's thought things stayed closed down for around six months, with the cast and crew returning under new safety rules implemented in September 2020, per Deadline.

But now there's a new mystery illness affecting the cast and crew that appears to have everyone pretty perplexed.