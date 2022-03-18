Leah Remini Just Proved She's Not Afraid To Call Out Her BFF Jennifer Lopez

Leah Remini is definitely that friend that doesn't hold back and will tell you how it is. The actor has been besties with Jennifer Lopez for more than a decade and surprisingly, JLo's ex-husband Marc Anthony is who brought them together. During a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the ladies went down memory lane about the first time they met. Remini is a longtime friend of Anthony and she recalled the salsa singer insisted she meet Lopez – who he had just started dating at the time — while they were all in attendance at his film premiere. "So, we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini jokingly said. "The King of Queens" star also remembered telling the Bronx native how pretty she was and admitted she was hoping to find just one flaw in Lopez, but ultimately couldn't find anything.

Lopez also reflected on that moment and believes that was the beginning of their unbreakable bond. "It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" she said. According to the LA Times, best friends Remini and Lopez worked together for the first time ever while on the set of their 2018 romantic comedy film "Second Act," in which Remini plays Lopez's straight-shooter co-worker. And just like in the movie, Remini always tells Lopez the truth even when she doesn't want to hear it.