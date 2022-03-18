Unraveling The Real-Life Scandal That Just Hit Grey's Anatomy

Elisabeth Finch has been a producer on the popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" since 2014 and a writer since 2015, per IMDb. She has written some of the show's most powerful episodes, including the Season 15 episode "Silent All These Years," which addresses the themes of rape and consent, per KCRW. Finch discussed her inspiration for the episode in a 2019 interview with Gold Derby. After participating in a tour of the rape treatment center at UCLA, she said, "There were a couple moments that stuck in my brain that I couldn't shake and let go." At the same time, the world was witnessing the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, which led to her "wanting to talk about consent and have those conversations." She added, "It just seemed like the perfect time to put it all together."

Finch has also incorporated her own medical experiences into many of the show's episodes. In a 2018 personal essay she wrote for Elle, Finch explained why she drew upon her own personal story with cancer. "My boss, Krista Vernoff, suggested I use my point of view as a person with cancer to write a storyline where one of our beloved characters is diagnosed, too," she wrote. In this case, she was referring to her diagnosis of bone cancer of the spine. The character that received this same diagnosis on the show was "world-class surgeon" Catherine Fox. Finch also said she received an abortion while undergoing chemotherapy.

Recently, Finch has been at the center of a real-life "Grey's Anatomy" scandal surrounding the validity of her medical experiences.

