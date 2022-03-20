The Tragic Death Of Rapper Baby Cino

Upcoming rapper Baby Cino has died at 20 years old. The musician, born Timothy Starks, was fatally shot in the head moments after he exited the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre in Miami-Dade, Fla. on March 16. According to The Miami Herald, Starks was picked up by his friend Dante Collins Banks after posting bail following charges of illegal possession of a concealed weapon. Banks' car was later shot over 40 times as he drove on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah. The Nissan Altima came under fire in the early afternoon from a passenger in an unidentified "dark-colored vehicle," leaving the windshield and body of the car riddled with bullet holes.

Banks' mother told 7 News Miami that she was talking to her son on his cellphone when the attack occurred. She heard the shooting play out and Banks continued speaking to her following the gunfire. "He was talking," she said. "He was just shook up 'cause his friend got shot." Banks was severely wounded from a shot to the stomach but survived after being airlifted to a local trauma facility, and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Authorities announced that the young rapper was discovered dead at the scene. Tragically, Baby Cino's artistry suggests he knew about gun violence firsthand.