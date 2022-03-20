Source Confirms What We Suspected About Rob Kardashian's Future On Camera

If you haven't been keeping up, you may be one of the few who are not aware that the Kardashians' E! reality show was canceled in 2020, per Vox. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" basically came to be after a "leaked" sex tape Kim Kardashian made with Ray-J. According to The Sun, Ray-J's widely believed to have "leaked" the video to Vivid Entertainment. Following serious legal wrangling, Kim finally agreed to its release, earning herself a new career (and a reported $5 million).

Kim refused to be "slut-shamed" by the sex tape. Instead, she turned the potential negative into an empire-building positive — and took the whole family along for the ride. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered shortly after the tape's release in 2007. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian — along with half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, mother Kris Jenner, and stepfather Caitlyn Jenner — soon became household names, per Insider.

The Kardashians exposed the minutiae and drama of their everyday existence and signed over their privacy to the public. Most of the family thrived from the fame, utilizing it to create spin-offs and businesses. Others? Not so much. People reports Kris' youngest child from her marriage to O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian really struggled. Rob Jr. took a break from filming for two years, occasionally dipping in and out of the show. Now, the Kardashians are preparing a return to TV again with their new Hulu series. But what about their brother? A source has confirmed what we suspected about Rob's future on camera.