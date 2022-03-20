Source Confirms What We Suspected About Rob Kardashian's Future On Camera
If you haven't been keeping up, you may be one of the few who are not aware that the Kardashians' E! reality show was canceled in 2020, per Vox. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" basically came to be after a "leaked" sex tape Kim Kardashian made with Ray-J. According to The Sun, Ray-J's widely believed to have "leaked" the video to Vivid Entertainment. Following serious legal wrangling, Kim finally agreed to its release, earning herself a new career (and a reported $5 million).
Kim refused to be "slut-shamed" by the sex tape. Instead, she turned the potential negative into an empire-building positive — and took the whole family along for the ride. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered shortly after the tape's release in 2007. Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian — along with half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, mother Kris Jenner, and stepfather Caitlyn Jenner — soon became household names, per Insider.
The Kardashians exposed the minutiae and drama of their everyday existence and signed over their privacy to the public. Most of the family thrived from the fame, utilizing it to create spin-offs and businesses. Others? Not so much. People reports Kris' youngest child from her marriage to O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Kardashian really struggled. Rob Jr. took a break from filming for two years, occasionally dipping in and out of the show. Now, the Kardashians are preparing a return to TV again with their new Hulu series. But what about their brother? A source has confirmed what we suspected about Rob's future on camera.
Rob Kardashian's back on camera! (Kind of... sometimes)
Variety was first to report the Kardashian-Jenner family had started production on a new show. The family inked a deal with streaming giant Hulu, which vow that the program will offer a "new, intimate journey" into the reality stars' everyday lives. And, guess what, fans? Rob Kardashian's back on camera! Well, kind of, sometimes. According to Us Weekly, Rob will be popping up "occasionally" on the imaginatively titled, "The Kardashians."
"He will be making very brief appearances on the Kardashians' Hulu show," a source claimed to Us. "He's camera shy so doesn't like being filmed, but fans will see glimpses of him." Per Elle, Hulu released a show teaser video on December 31, 2021. They dropped another in February, promising "all the walls will be shattered" every Thursday after the show premiers in April.
There will be another former cast member who fans won't be able to keep up with in Hulu's "The Kardashians." Going one step further than Rob's rare, sporadic appearances, Caitlyn Jenner won't be on camera at all. Variety reports that Caitlyn, who made a failed California gubernatorial run in 2021, has declined to participate in the show, which apparently is a little less "reality," and a lot more "documentary." One surprising cast member who will still be cropping up (initially, at least), is Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's soon-to-be-ex-husband had already started filming before she filed for divorce.