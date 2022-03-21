Tamron Hall's Rare Photo Of Her Mom Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The bond between Tamron Hall and her mother, Mary Newton, was strengthened when the talk show host's father died in 2008. "I could see that resilient spirit in the middle of all of that heartbreak that she was here for us," she told Today in 2015. "She's taught me to be resilient. She's my inspiration," Hall added. Newton, who was also present for the interview, said to Hall, "I hope that what I've instilled in you, there's going to be a time that you're going to fall. Get yourself up, dust yourself off and go on."

Motherhood is another aspect of Hall's life where her mother has been instrumental. The television personality said in 2020 that Newton would come up from Texas to help look after Hall's son. "I talk to her every day, but to watch her nurture my child is next-level," Hall shared with Parents. And on a humorous note, Hall's mom also isn't afraid to share her opinions when it comes to her daughter's style."I [once] had a dress I thought was very cute, and I wore it one morning," Hall told People in 2018. "I couldn't even get off air [before] my mother says 'Don't you ever wear that dress again!'" she added.

Speaking of style, Hall recently shared a new photo that showed off her mother's fashion sensibilities, and it had many fans saying the same thing.