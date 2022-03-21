Queen Elizabeth's Lady-In-Waiting Reveals The Touching Words The Royal Shared After Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth famously stated her late husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has always been her "strength and stay" amid the chaos of her constant and demanding career (via the Daily Mail). Upon his passing on April 9, 2021, those close to the royal family expressed their condolences, like the queen's former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks. People talked to Hicks and her daughter, India, who said her mom sent a letter to Elizabeth after Philip died. Because Pamela is the cousin of Philip, the queen sweetly sent back a "moving" message stating, "You have known him longer than I."

Hicks also recalled when Elizabeth transitioned from princess to queen following the death of the queen's father, King George VI, in February 1952. They were on tour in Kenya when news of his death came out. Pamela recalls "going and hugging" Elizabeth but then quickly changing her stance to a "deep curtsy" following her new status. She remembered thinking at the moment, "Oh my goodness, She's Queen."

A royal source told The Telegraph (via Insider) that the past year "has not been a good" one "for the Queen." It comes as two of her other longtime ladies-in-waiting and "dear friends," Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, and Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, both died in December — eight months following the death of her husband.