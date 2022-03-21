Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Absolutely Heartbreaking Statement On His Birthday

Talinda Bennington shared personal insights on the birthday of her late husband. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park died by suicide in 2017 and Talinda, along with her family, has continued to speak out on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. She's the co-founder of 320 Changes Directions with a mission to streamline access to help individuals in need and "change the culture of mental health." She hopes to build 320 into a resource for friends and family of those suffering emotionally.

In an interview with Now This in 2018, Talinda said, "Chester was his music as much as he was everything else. He was his song. He was his poems. That was his escape." She shared a special detail that the singer used the same microphone on stage for nine years — a meaningful memento for their kids to talk into "when they need to feel close to their dad." In July 2021, Talinda shared a silly photo of Chester on Instagram, remembering the laughter he brought to his family and how he "always made everything better."

She mentioned having their "entire life" on home videos: "I'm glad I never stopped recording." Chester's bandmates also have archives of meaningful memories and they, too, are celebrating their frontman. "Happy Birthday, Chester. We miss you," Linkin Park shared with a throwback video of the singer receiving presents. Talinda's tribute is similar in celebrating his joy, but explores the emotional weight of his absence.