Fans Are Buzzing At The Prospect Of New Britney Spears Music

Often referred to as the "Princess of Pop," Britney Spears is one of the most talked-about pop culture figures of all time. Whether it's due to her show-stopping performances or iconic bops, Miss Spears knows how to keep her fans wanting more.

It's been no secret that Spears' personal life has been turbulent for the past several years due to her newly-terminated conservatorship. For that reason, it's been a minute since Spears has dropped new music. As of this writing, the Grammy Award-winner has released nine studio albums, with "Glory" in 2016 being her most recent, per AllMusic. During an interview with NME that same year, Spears opened up about the creative process of the LP. "Honestly, this is the first project where I've really been hands-on," she explained (via Refinery29), adding, "I was really specific about who I worked with, and I've been learning to say no. I'm a people pleaser, so that's hard for me. Even if I don't like something, I'll do it just to make a person happy. I made sure this album was everything I wanted it to be. I was really selfish with it." In a review published by Rolling Stone, the outlet noted it was another one of Spears' great musical comebacks.

Since fans have been waiting nearly six years for another full-length album, they will be happy to hear that Spears' days as a pop star are far from over.