Angela Bassett's Bold Statement About Black Panther Sequel Is Sure To Spark Buzz
When "Black Panther" hit theaters in 2018, audiences were immediately drawn to the action film. The movie — which stars late actor Chadwick Boseman as the title character — was a massive success, grossing $1.3 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.
Production recently wrapped on the second installment of the franchise, minus the film's star, Boseman, who died in 2020 after a privately dealing with a colon cancer diagnosis. The film's writer and director, Ryan Coogler, spoke about Boseman's impact in conversation with Jemele Hill. "I'm incredibly sad to lose him but I'm also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him," Coogler said. "You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it."
Boseman's co-stars, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright are slated to reprise their roles in the upcoming film, as Ramonda and Shuri, respectively. Basset, who stars as the Queen Mother of Wakanda in the first film, recently chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about the "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While Basset remained relatively mum about the movie's details, one statement made by the actor will have fans even more excited for the upcoming Marvel production.
Basset makes a big promise about the sequel
Marvel's follow-up to the popular "Black Panther" film – which was originally slated to be released on July — is now set to hit theaters on November 11, per Variety. Fans of the superhero franchise, who were anticipating the movie's release, can rest assured it won't disappoint, as "Wakanda Forever" star Angela Bassett promised the sequel will be "amazing."
During a March 21 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Bassett was asked if she could reveal any details about the upcoming film, to which she replied, "It's going to be amazing. It's going to top [the first] one." Bassett, who stars as Ramonda in the action film, also praised her on-screen son, T'Challa (Black Panther), played by late actor Chadwick Boseman. "He was such an example. Such a leader, amazing talent, we all know that," she told DeGeneres, adding, "Big heart, great intellect, and we hope to just raise his standard."
Lupita Nyong'o, who stars as Nakia, echoed that sentiment in a February conversation with People. "We are holding him [Boseman] in close light. I think people will be excited about this one."