Angela Bassett's Bold Statement About Black Panther Sequel Is Sure To Spark Buzz

When "Black Panther" hit theaters in 2018, audiences were immediately drawn to the action film. The movie — which stars late actor Chadwick Boseman as the title character — was a massive success, grossing $1.3 billion globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Production recently wrapped on the second installment of the franchise, minus the film's star, Boseman, who died in 2020 after a privately dealing with a colon cancer diagnosis. The film's writer and director, Ryan Coogler, spoke about Boseman's impact in conversation with Jemele Hill. "I'm incredibly sad to lose him but I'm also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him," Coogler said. "You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it."

Boseman's co-stars, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright are slated to reprise their roles in the upcoming film, as Ramonda and Shuri, respectively. Basset, who stars as the Queen Mother of Wakanda in the first film, recently chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about the "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." While Basset remained relatively mum about the movie's details, one statement made by the actor will have fans even more excited for the upcoming Marvel production.