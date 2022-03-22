Kendall Jenner's Lips Look Completely Unrecognizable In Latest Snap

Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner appears to remain the most down-to-earth. While her mom and sisters have been open about undergoing various cosmetic procedures — Kendall claims to have shunned injection needles and vehemently denies ever having any work done. However, rumors have been circulating for years that Kylie Jenner's big sister has had some professional touch-ups here and there.

Kendall sent the rumor mill into overdrive after she was snapped by paps leaving a plastic surgery clinic in October 2021, per The Sun. Kendall kept her head down as she rushed into a waiting car, but the photo clearly shows her face curiously covered with a mask. Meanwhile, Who compiled a timeline of Kendall's looks over the years. The outlet speculated that she'd possibly undergone rhinoplasty to make the bridge of her nose thinner and maybe had lip augmentation to make her pout fuller, according to the expertise from the renowned Cosmetic Doctors & Surgeons, that has a clinic on the elite Harley Street in London. Cosmetic Doctors & Surgeons hypothesized that Kendall had undergone "wrinkle injections," and filler shot into her chin, cheeks, and lips, a nose job, and a brow lift — but of course, it's all speculation. However, there's no denying that Kendall's lips look completely unrecognizable in one of her latest snaps.