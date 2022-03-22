Kendall Jenner's Lips Look Completely Unrecognizable In Latest Snap
Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner appears to remain the most down-to-earth. While her mom and sisters have been open about undergoing various cosmetic procedures — Kendall claims to have shunned injection needles and vehemently denies ever having any work done. However, rumors have been circulating for years that Kylie Jenner's big sister has had some professional touch-ups here and there.
Kendall sent the rumor mill into overdrive after she was snapped by paps leaving a plastic surgery clinic in October 2021, per The Sun. Kendall kept her head down as she rushed into a waiting car, but the photo clearly shows her face curiously covered with a mask. Meanwhile, Who compiled a timeline of Kendall's looks over the years. The outlet speculated that she'd possibly undergone rhinoplasty to make the bridge of her nose thinner and maybe had lip augmentation to make her pout fuller, according to the expertise from the renowned Cosmetic Doctors & Surgeons, that has a clinic on the elite Harley Street in London. Cosmetic Doctors & Surgeons hypothesized that Kendall had undergone "wrinkle injections," and filler shot into her chin, cheeks, and lips, a nose job, and a brow lift — but of course, it's all speculation. However, there's no denying that Kendall's lips look completely unrecognizable in one of her latest snaps.
Kendall Jenner's puffy pout is a mystery
Kendall Jenner's lips were at the front and center of a recent selfie session she posted on her Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail. Kendall looks directly into the camera in the video, moving her head side to side as she sits in her car. Her lips appear considerably larger, which was especially evident in her video when she puckered up and pouted at the camera.
Cosmopolitan reported that when Kendall previously faced speculation that she'd had lip injections in 2017, Kylie Jenner leaped to her defense and took the fall for her big sis. She insisted that Kendall's new lip look was because she'd allowed Kylie to apply a lip liner around her mouth. Kendall then took the denial to the next level when she shot down all the speculation in an impassioned post, per People. Kendall insisted people were just being haters because they wanted her to fail. "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense," she insisted. Kendall referenced a hugely popular Instagram page she found "devoted to Kardashian bashing" and shared that she felt "sad" for the person who ran it. "People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else," the reality star concluded. Pout on, Kenny!