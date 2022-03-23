The Real Reason Raven-Symone And Her Costars Walked Off The Set Of Raven's Home

That's so Raven!

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, actor Raven-Symoné has made it her personal mission to use her celebrity platform to uplift and support others. "While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I'm out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable," Raven explained to Variety in 2019 for the media company's very first Power of Pride issue. "It is about that one person who you'll never see or meet who watches the show and feels that confidence to just say, 'Hey, guess what? I'm gay. And if you can't accept me, it's okay, because I see Raven pushing through.' That feels good. It's a hard journey, though. It's difficult," she continued.

But recently the former "The View" co-host found an all-new way to stand in solidarity with her LGBTQ+ fam and cast members of the "Raven's Home" sitcom was behind her every step of the way.