The Real Reason Raven-Symone And Her Costars Walked Off The Set Of Raven's Home
That's so Raven!
As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, actor Raven-Symoné has made it her personal mission to use her celebrity platform to uplift and support others. "While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I'm out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable," Raven explained to Variety in 2019 for the media company's very first Power of Pride issue. "It is about that one person who you'll never see or meet who watches the show and feels that confidence to just say, 'Hey, guess what? I'm gay. And if you can't accept me, it's okay, because I see Raven pushing through.' That feels good. It's a hard journey, though. It's difficult," she continued.
But recently the former "The View" co-host found an all-new way to stand in solidarity with her LGBTQ+ fam and cast members of the "Raven's Home" sitcom was behind her every step of the way.
Raven-Symoné and her costars walked off set in protest of the HB 1557 bill
Deuces!
On March 22, celeb Raven-Symoné and her co-stars of the "Raven's Home" sitcom walked off the set in protest of Florida's recently passed HB 1557 bill — a bill that prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels. "We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill ... we don't like it! We're walking out. It's stupid. We love everyone. Support, support, support," Raven said in a video shared to her Instagram account along with some of her co-stars rallying behind her. "We out! We walking out!" she declared.
According to Raven, the message she and her co-stars were sending was a simple one. "In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards" she penned in the caption. "Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for." In the famous words of Raven Baxter, "Oh, snap!"