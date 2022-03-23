Kid Rock Makes Absolutely Wild Claim About Donald Trump's Actions While President

Did Donald Trump go to Kid Rock for North Korea advice? On a March 21 episode of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kid Rock claimed that ex-president Donald Trump had sought his counsel on American foreign affairs. As Rock recalled to host Tucker Carlson, Trump, while "looking at maps" together with the singer once, asked, "What do you think we should do about North Korea?" (per The Guardian). Rock remembered his internal response as being, "'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

On another occasion, Trump, who has since been permanently suspended from Twitter, allegedly ran a tweet that condemned the Islamic State by Kid Rock first. "[T]he tweet was... 'If you ever joined the caliphate, you know, trying to do this, you're going to be dead,'" Rock recounted. After Rock gave Trump his thumbs-up, the musician remembered the president's published tweet being "reworded and more political, to look politically correct. And just, 'be afraid.'"

Despite his own controversial share of headlines, Kid Rock told Carlson in the same interview why his career has yet to succumb to "cancel culture." Rock said plainly, "Because I don't give a f**k" (via the New York Post). "I love the trolls and the haters and the critics who've been trying to, you know, knock me down for 20, 30 years. And ... I'm still standing, still operate at the highest levels."