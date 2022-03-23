What We Know About James Kennedy's New Girlfriend Ally Lewber

"Vanderpump Rules" stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss stunned Bravo stans everywhere when they announced their split via a joint Instagram post on December 5, mere days after filming the reality show's highly anticipated reunion. "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the former couple penned.

Perhaps most surprised by the split were the former couple's "Vanderpump Rules" costars. "I was very shocked by their breakup. I really thought they were going to get married and have kids and be together forever," friend and reality star Lala Kent revealed to "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, (via Us Weekly). "Even though I thought James was a huge personality, it is hard to play keep up with someone like James, so that always worried me. But I definitely thought that they would make it."

To make matters worse, shortly after the shocking breakup Raquel hinted that the disc jockey had wasted no time and already swiftly waded back into the dating pool. "There's no way in hell I'm going to watch this emotional reunion without my closest friends," she wrote in her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). "And after seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I'm allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires," she continued. So what's there to know about James' new girl? The answer might surprise you...