Harry Styles Confirms Release Date Of His New Album
Harry Styles has been having a pretty great few years since he released his sophomore solo album "Fine Line" in 2019. Olivia Wilde's main squeeze won a coveted Grammy in 2021 in the best pop solo performance category for his sexy summer tune "Watermelon Sugar," per Pitchfork. Earlier this year, Styles was announced as one of the headliners for 2022's Coachella Fest, alongside big names like Billie Eilish and Kanye "Ye" West, per The Guardian. In 2022, the former One Direction member will embark on his rescheduled solo world tour dates, after postponing many of his stops in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NME. "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together," Styles wrote of the United States leg of his "Love of Tour" concerts coming to an end on Instagram in November 2021. "I won't ever forget it ... I'll see you very soon." This year, fans will also finally get to see Styles flex his acting chops in his girlfriend Wilde's directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling."
If that wasn't enough activity for Styles stans, the "Adore You" crooner just dropped some huge news. Posting to his official Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter on March 23, the dashing Brit shared what appears to be a new album cover, with the short caption reading, "Harry's House. May 20th." It's happening, Styles fam! This is not a drill!
Harry's House comes with a trailer
In the promotional image posted to Harry Styles' official social media channels, the "Lights Up" singer wears a ruffled blouse and large jean bell bottoms as he stands on the ceiling of an upside down apartment (the sofa is dangling above him!) with a perplexed look on his face. People published an accompanying press release announcing the forthcoming album, due May 20, will feature 13 tracks.
Styles also dropped a trailer for the new album on his YouTube channel. The short 40 second clip flashes a montage of screaming and dancing fans in large arenas before transitioning to an ornate theater hall featuring red velvet curtains and empty seats, as Styles, wearing the same outfit as the album cover, walks slowly on stage. When he takes his spot, a large set rises from the stage in the shape of a home surrounding him.
Now, Stylers around the world can barely handle their excitement. Some have responded on social media with unadulterated joy. One Twitter user wrote, "FREAKING OUT." "My heart can't handle this," another responded to the thread. "Yes [sic] king we were waiting for your music," a fan enthused, while another took great pleasure in the new look for the "Harry's House" era, tweeting, "already obsessed with the aesthetic." Mark your calendars, everybody!