Harry Styles Confirms Release Date Of His New Album

Harry Styles has been having a pretty great few years since he released his sophomore solo album "Fine Line" in 2019. Olivia Wilde's main squeeze won a coveted Grammy in 2021 in the best pop solo performance category for his sexy summer tune "Watermelon Sugar," per Pitchfork. Earlier this year, Styles was announced as one of the headliners for 2022's Coachella Fest, alongside big names like Billie Eilish and Kanye "Ye" West, per The Guardian. In 2022, the former One Direction member will embark on his rescheduled solo world tour dates, after postponing many of his stops in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NME. "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together," Styles wrote of the United States leg of his "Love of Tour" concerts coming to an end on Instagram in November 2021. "I won't ever forget it ... I'll see you very soon." This year, fans will also finally get to see Styles flex his acting chops in his girlfriend Wilde's directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling."

If that wasn't enough activity for Styles stans, the "Adore You" crooner just dropped some huge news. Posting to his official Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter on March 23, the dashing Brit shared what appears to be a new album cover, with the short caption reading, "Harry's House. May 20th." It's happening, Styles fam! This is not a drill!