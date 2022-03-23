The Baker Mayfield NFL Saga Is Getting Worse And Won't Stop

Life has changed a lot for Baker Mayfield since being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL nearly four years ago, reports Browns Wire. When the Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield as their top recruit for a quarterback and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement in April 2018, fans seemed largely happy. At the draft, some Brown's supporters were seen showing support to their new quarterback, while others were seen taking off their jerseys, revealing Oklahoma ones — Mayfield's alma mater — underneath.

Mayfield started his college football career as a walk-on at Texas Tech where he worked his way up to a starting position within the first week of being on the team, cites NCAA. But after spending one year in Texas, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma and broke numerous records, including having the best all-time passer rating and yards-per-attempt rating, per SB Nation. In 2017, Mayfield finished school and was crowned the Heisman Trophy winner that same year. The elite award is only given to one college player annually.

However, after three NFL seasons with the Browns, the Oklahoma graduate is struggling to keep his professional career alive and find a new team that wants him. Yahoo! Sports analysts state that Mayfield has only played "average" on the field and was recently traded for Deshaun Watson. While some think the athlete deserves more time, FS1's Nick Wright said on "First Things First," that the Browns are "going to ship [him] somewhere awful" and that he feels "badly for Baker in this."