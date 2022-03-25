Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Has Never Watched One Of Her Mother's Most Famous Shows

Shonda Rhimes is the woman behind some of the most prolific shows in television history. The writer and producer is responsible for classics like "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and "How to Get Away With Murder," to name a few. But, while Rhimes had millions of fanatics across the world glued to their television screens every Thursday night, her kids on the other hand, didn't care too much about tuning in.

According to The U.S. Sun, the TV mogul has three beautiful daughters. She adopted her oldest Harper in 2002, her middle child Emerson was adopted ten years later in 2012, and the baby of the family, Beckett, was born via surrogacy the following year in 2013. During an interview with Oprah for her show "SuperSoul Sunday," Rhimes opened up about her decision to adopt and her views on marriage. "Since I was 5, I could tell you I was going to have kids," she said. "I could tell you I was going to have three. I could tell you they were going to be girls. But I have never wanted to get married."

Rhimes revealed to Us Weekly, she has often mixed her personal life into her shows without people realizing it. "I've been writing adoption into story lines on my shows and only a few people close to me knew about my plans," she told the outlet. However, it looks like her girls won't be looking for those clues in her shows any time soon.