Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is Fighting For Her Life After Major Accident
Former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Apple Watts was involved in a devastating car accident on March 24, leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital. TMZ first broke the news, reporting that Apple was air-lifted to the nearest hospital and is currently being treated for "major injuries."
Apple's sister provided more details about the crash to The Shade Room. She told the outlet that Apple was driving from LA to Las Vegas when the accident occurred between a diesel truck and Apple's car. Due to the impact of the crash, Apple's car flipped multiple times and burst into flames when it stopped. At this time, Apple's sister shared that Apple suffered from a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a broken arm, and is currently unresponsive. Additionally, a close family friend shared with The Shade Room that if Apple recovers, it may be difficult for her to do everyday functions due to the severity of her injuries.
The grave news about the reality star has inspired an outpouring of support on social media.
Fans are praying for Apple Watts' recovery
Since news of Apple Watts' accident broke, people across the net are sending their prayers and well wishes. One fan tweeted, "Sending love and prayers for full recovery in Jesus mighty name get well Apple watts." Someone else added, "Seriously Apple Watts needs every prayer she can get rn. Nobody deserves that." Another fan pointed out her difficult life and tweeted, "I hope Apple Watts pull through. That lady done had a tough go at life in general. Prayers man."
Apple rose to fame when she joined the cast of the reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" in 2018 for Season 5. As a spin-off to the original show based in New York, "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" gives a behind-the-scenes look into the personal and professional lives of major players in the Los Angeles hip-hop industry. On the show, Apple was moving on from her successful career in dancing to pursue music. As she said during a promo for the series, she always loved rapping since she was a child, but it was hard for her to break into the industry. On the show, she shifted her focus to be totally on music. "In my life, hip-hop is my priority," she shared. "I just want to put out my music..." We're sending Apple and her loved ones our best wishes.