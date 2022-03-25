Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is Fighting For Her Life After Major Accident

Former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Apple Watts was involved in a devastating car accident on March 24, leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital. TMZ first broke the news, reporting that Apple was air-lifted to the nearest hospital and is currently being treated for "major injuries."

Apple's sister provided more details about the crash to The Shade Room. She told the outlet that Apple was driving from LA to Las Vegas when the accident occurred between a diesel truck and Apple's car. Due to the impact of the crash, Apple's car flipped multiple times and burst into flames when it stopped. At this time, Apple's sister shared that Apple suffered from a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a broken arm, and is currently unresponsive. Additionally, a close family friend shared with The Shade Room that if Apple recovers, it may be difficult for her to do everyday functions due to the severity of her injuries.

The grave news about the reality star has inspired an outpouring of support on social media.