Brandy Norwood Just Landed In Some Messy Legal Trouble
Ushering in a new era of R&B in the '90s, Brandy Norwood became a household name with her smooth vocals and raw talent. She released numerous Top 10 Hits in the US — including "The Boy is Mine" with Monica — and inspired a generation of girls by becoming the first Black woman to play Cinderella on-screen.
Though Brandy enjoyed much success in the '90s, her popularity faded considerably in the mid-2000s after numerous personal and professional struggles. In 2006, she was involved in a car accident, which killed a woman, according to People, and later fell into a depression. She also sued her record label for blocking her music releases in 2016.
As the years have gone by, Brandy has tried to rebuild her career, but it seems like she can never catch a break. Now, the "Moesha" star has just been named in a lawsuit by her housekeeper — and the accusations are eyebrow-raising.
Brandy Norwood apparently fired her housekeeper because of her age
Brandy Norwood is facing heat from her former housekeeper, who alleges she was let go because of age concerns. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Brandy's housekeeper says that the "Cinderella" star fired her because she was "older" and accused her of not paying her for her last two days of work. The housekeeper, who is over 60 years old, is now suing Brandy for $250,000 in damages and accused her of not abiding by the law because she didn't get breaks during her shifts.
In response to the lawsuit, Brandy's representative told TMZ that they "disagree" with the accusations and will comment after consulting their lawyers. This lawsuit, however, adds to Brandy's mounting legal troubles, as she is currently fighting another lawsuit.
Fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov sued her and her stylist in January, alleging that they failed to return a $44,200 ring after borrowing it to wear for the American Music Awards, according to TMZ. The designer alleged that Brandy had been in possession of the ring and the loss in damages caused her emotional distress. Brandy, though, has denied she had anything to do with the missing ring. Despite her legal troubles, Brandy continues to remain focused on her career, having inked a new record deal with Motown Records (via That Grape Juice) and nabbing a lead role in a Netflix Christmas flick, per Deadline.