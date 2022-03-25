Brandy Norwood Just Landed In Some Messy Legal Trouble

Brandy Norwood is facing heat from her former housekeeper, who alleges she was let go because of age concerns. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Brandy's housekeeper says that the "Cinderella" star fired her because she was "older" and accused her of not paying her for her last two days of work. The housekeeper, who is over 60 years old, is now suing Brandy for $250,000 in damages and accused her of not abiding by the law because she didn't get breaks during her shifts.

In response to the lawsuit, Brandy's representative told TMZ that they "disagree" with the accusations and will comment after consulting their lawyers. This lawsuit, however, adds to Brandy's mounting legal troubles, as she is currently fighting another lawsuit.

Fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov sued her and her stylist in January, alleging that they failed to return a $44,200 ring after borrowing it to wear for the American Music Awards, according to TMZ. The designer alleged that Brandy had been in possession of the ring and the loss in damages caused her emotional distress. Brandy, though, has denied she had anything to do with the missing ring. Despite her legal troubles, Brandy continues to remain focused on her career, having inked a new record deal with Motown Records (via That Grape Juice) and nabbing a lead role in a Netflix Christmas flick, per Deadline.