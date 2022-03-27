Tracee Ellis Ross' Oscar Dress Has Fans Worried About A Wardrobe Malfunction
With a dynamic personality and incredible sense of style, Tracee Ellis Ross is always one to watch when awards season rolls in. Her choice of fashion for the 2022 Academy Awards, however, definitely kept fans on their toes throughout the event.
This isn't the first time Ross has been cautiously recognized for her stellar ensemble choices, even joining the ranks of the best-dressed stars at the 2020 Emmys in an exhilaratingly risqué dress that delighted fans. She often utilizes her Instagram to share her stunning outfits, iconic photoshoots, behind-the-scenes moments, and fun fashion throwbacks with those who love her most.
Ross consistently opens up about her love of curating and embodying style. "[Sharing my outfits] is a way to put joy in action for me," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "When I get dressed, I think to myself, 'Ah, I like her, I remember her!'" This exciting mentality surely inspired her Oscars look, so let's take a look at what fans were so concerned about.
Tracee Ellis Ross is a vision in red
Tracee Ellis Ross arrived at the 2022 Academy Awards with a look that immediately turned heads. The "Black-ish" star stunned in a vibrant red Carolina Herrera dress that mimicked a mermaid fit with an extremely open — nearly non-existent — neckline. "I'm serving clavicle," she boasted to Access Hollywood on the red carpet.
The va-va-voom nature of the dress sent fans to voice their concerns on Twitter. "I love Tracee Ellis Ross, but her dress makes me nervous," one fan wrote on Twitter. They continued, "I'm afraid [her] boob is about to pop out." Others made light of the potentially scandalous support of the dress. Someone posted, "give an oscar to tracee ellis ross' boob tape," as another agreed with a "best supporting" quip.
She paired the ensemble with matching red Louboutin heels and a chic diamond necklace. Her pop of a red lip and tight bun added just the right amount of class to a dress with such sex appeal. Ross confidently put faith in the tape, sharing a joyous series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the look, and she will surely keep wowing with her fashion choices at future events.