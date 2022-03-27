Tracee Ellis Ross' Oscar Dress Has Fans Worried About A Wardrobe Malfunction

With a dynamic personality and incredible sense of style, Tracee Ellis Ross is always one to watch when awards season rolls in. Her choice of fashion for the 2022 Academy Awards, however, definitely kept fans on their toes throughout the event.

This isn't the first time Ross has been cautiously recognized for her stellar ensemble choices, even joining the ranks of the best-dressed stars at the 2020 Emmys in an exhilaratingly risqué dress that delighted fans. She often utilizes her Instagram to share her stunning outfits, iconic photoshoots, behind-the-scenes moments, and fun fashion throwbacks with those who love her most.

Ross consistently opens up about her love of curating and embodying style. "[Sharing my outfits] is a way to put joy in action for me," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "When I get dressed, I think to myself, 'Ah, I like her, I remember her!'" This exciting mentality surely inspired her Oscars look, so let's take a look at what fans were so concerned about.