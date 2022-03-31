The Academy Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About Will Smith's Behavior Post-Slap

From slap to suspension? Following the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith might now be facing the end of his time within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage.

During the Oscars ceremony, Rock made a joke regarding Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in a G.I. Jane sequel — a joke referring to Jada's shaved head. Following the joke, the cameras flashed to Will laughing, while Jada rolled her eyes, clearly unhappy with the joke, per The Guardian. Rock continued with his set, but moments later, Will could be seen walking up the stage to slap Rock, leaving everyone in the audience and at home wondering if it was real or staged.

Will subsequently returned to his seat and repeatedly yelled at Rock to keep Jada's name out of his mouth. Now, days later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has quickly convened to discuss Will's behavior and whether or not any disciplinary action should be taken, per Deadline, while also revealing the steps they took immediately following the onstage altercation.