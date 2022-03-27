Fans Are Absolutely Fuming After Will Smith's Attack On Chris Rock

Will Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars left audiences everywhere shocked. After presenter Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, resembling the "G.I. Jane" buzzcut, Will unexpectedly hopped on stage and smacked Rock. "Leave my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Will was seen shouting at Rock back in his seat, per Variety.

The Smiths were already the butt of a joke early in the evening, with host Regina Hall making an awkward joke about Will and Jada's unconventional marriage. Hall seemed to poke fun at the couple's history of an open-ish marriage, involving Will in a joke about Hall hooking up with famous actors present at the ceremony. "Will Smith, you're married, but you're on the list," Hall said, per Us Weekly. "Looks like Jada approved it!"

Whether Hall's cheeky remark lit a fuse, or Rock simply overstepped a boundary, Will clearly had enough. But his outburst has many fans absolutely fuming, with some calling on the extreme to happen to Will after the attack.