Fans Are Absolutely Fuming After Will Smith's Attack On Chris Rock
Will Smith's confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars left audiences everywhere shocked. After presenter Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, resembling the "G.I. Jane" buzzcut, Will unexpectedly hopped on stage and smacked Rock. "Leave my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth," Will was seen shouting at Rock back in his seat, per Variety.
The Smiths were already the butt of a joke early in the evening, with host Regina Hall making an awkward joke about Will and Jada's unconventional marriage. Hall seemed to poke fun at the couple's history of an open-ish marriage, involving Will in a joke about Hall hooking up with famous actors present at the ceremony. "Will Smith, you're married, but you're on the list," Hall said, per Us Weekly. "Looks like Jada approved it!"
Whether Hall's cheeky remark lit a fuse, or Rock simply overstepped a boundary, Will clearly had enough. But his outburst has many fans absolutely fuming, with some calling on the extreme to happen to Will after the attack.
Fans call on Will Smith to be arrested
Fans were none too pleased with Will Smith for attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars. The OMG moment outraged viewers, who were disappointed that things got physical. One Twitter user voiced they had lost respect for Smith due to his thin skin, writing, "Chris Rock makes jokes about everybody. That His thing. No Excuse to Assault someone."
Many fans called on Smith to be persecuted in reaction to his attack. "They need to kick Will Smith out," one user tweeted. "They should actually arrest him. Make somebody else pick up his academy award. Everyone's acting like nothing happened on a night where they have brought up toxic masculinity more than once." It seemed the incident soured Smith's best actor win for his role in "King Richard" for viewers. One fan tweeted, "What are the odds of the LAPD showing up to arrest Will Smith midway through his best actor speech for assaulting Chris Rock?" While Smith accepted his Oscar without interruption, there's no telling what will happen in the aftermath of the show's most unexpected moment.