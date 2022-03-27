Regina Hall Made An Extremely Awkward Joke About Will And Jada

To present the Achievement in Sound award, Regina Hall took to the stage and introduced Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin. Of course, Hall had to crack a joke or two before bringing the presenters on stage, but one of her jabs got a bit awkward. As a gag, Hall jokingly said some members of the audience had to head backstage to retest for Covid-19. She flirtingly called up Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Simu Liu, and Tyler Perry, to the stage, but she also tried to rope in Will Smith. Pointing him out in the audience, she quipped (via Twitter), "You're married but you know what, you're on the list but it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here!"

However, Smith proceeded to shake his head and sat firmly in his seat next to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Given Will and Jada Smith's somewhat unconventional take on marriage, Hall's joke got awkward real fast, and some people on Twitter were less than pleased. "If it was her riffing then she owes Jada Pinkett-Smith an apology," one person tweeted. However, most people seemed to find her quip hilarious. "y'all i HOLLERED," one person wrote. "Even the Oscars got Will and Jada tea," another quipped with several crying emojis. Hey, at least Will showed off his sense of humor and laughed off Hall's jab.