We Finally Know Who Will Host The 2022 Oscars

The show must go on... with or without a host.

For the past three years, the Academy Awards has gone on without a host. "The way we are going to use presenters this year is going to be different," Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explained to Vanity Fair back in 2021. "And we haven't even used the word 'host,' frankly. We're calling it our 'ensemble,' because there's a sort of overarching structure to the evening that they all participate in. So it's just that word, the 'H' word, just really doesn't apply to what we're doing," he said of their decision to forego a host for the third year in a row.

But that's all changing in 2022! In January the president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, announced that the famous awards show would indeed include a host but was secretive about whom they had tapped to do the honors, per Variety. "It might be me," he teased. So who's really going to be at the helm of the Oscars in 2022? The answer just might surprise you...