Will Smith Just Baffled His Fans With His Look. Here's Why

Poor Will Smith can't seem to catch a break these days, can he? The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star has had a rough year and the internet is not making it any easier for the Hollywood veteran. First, in 2020, amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the actor was publicly embarrassed and shamed after wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, per NBC.

The pain continued when, upon discussing the aforementioned entanglement on Jada's "Red Table Talk," Big Willie was seen crying. Instead of empathy, the internet took the ball and ran with it — turning Will's emotionally-drained face into a meme, now known as Sad Will Smith. And though he eventually turned it around, Will also admitted on Instagram to being "in the worst shape of my life" around the same time. But to be fair — who wasn't in their worst shape during quarantine?

The body-shaming doesn't end for the now 53-year-old actor. Now, netizens are unfortunately coming for Will's neck (or face, really) once again.