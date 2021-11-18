Will Smith Just Baffled His Fans With His Look. Here's Why
Poor Will Smith can't seem to catch a break these days, can he? The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star has had a rough year and the internet is not making it any easier for the Hollywood veteran. First, in 2020, amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the actor was publicly embarrassed and shamed after wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, per NBC.
The pain continued when, upon discussing the aforementioned entanglement on Jada's "Red Table Talk," Big Willie was seen crying. Instead of empathy, the internet took the ball and ran with it — turning Will's emotionally-drained face into a meme, now known as Sad Will Smith. And though he eventually turned it around, Will also admitted on Instagram to being "in the worst shape of my life" around the same time. But to be fair — who wasn't in their worst shape during quarantine?
The body-shaming doesn't end for the now 53-year-old actor. Now, netizens are unfortunately coming for Will's neck (or face, really) once again.
The internet is confused by Will Smith's physical appearance
In honor of his upcoming film "King Richard," which is set for release on November 19th, Will Smith has been making the usual media rounds in preparation. Amidst his media tour, Will stopped by BBC's "The One Show" — but fans couldn't help but notice something off about the actor's appearance.
Taking note of his unusually smooth skin, Twitter users began calling Will out, with one user asking, "What has Will Smith done to his face?" Another user flatly stated straight up, "will smith doesn't look like will smith." The pain didn't stop there. One commenter even took aim at Smith's speaking voice, writing, "What has happened to Will Smith?! Speaking.... very.. robotic........ on..the..telly." We don't know, but maybe these internet critics have never heard of face lotion before...?
The trolling of Will continues after last month's dustup surrounding late rapper Tupac Shakur and wife Jada Pinkett Smith. In October, Jada discussed her and Will's sex life on "Red Table Talk," and while she insisted they "NEVER had an issue in the bedroom," that didn't stop the internet vultures from feasting on Will's self-esteem. Online trolls even brought up Jada's friendship with Shakur (even allowing the late rapper to trend worldwide on Twitter) — insinuating physical affairs occurred between the two friends.