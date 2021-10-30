The Heartbreaking Thing Will Smith Just Admitted About His Mental Health

Will Smith is opening up about his mental health in what is sure to be a heartfelt journey in his new YouTube Originals series "Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life." The trailer for the series debuted in October, just under six months after Smith took to Instagram to share the journey he was getting ready to embark upon.

Back in May, the actor shared a shirtless photo of himself with the caption, "I'm gonna be real wit yall – I'm in the worst shape of my life." Smith followed up with another shirtless photo, revealing his new venture. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," Smith wrote in the caption. "No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

Smith's goal was to lose 20 lbs in only 20 weeks, but in the trailer, the actor admitted his journey took a turn he was not expecting. "When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically," Smith said. "But, mentally, I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself." The "Pursuit of Happyness" actor has since put those discoveries on full display with one heartbreaking admission.