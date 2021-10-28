What Did Jada Pinkett Smith Just Admit About Her Intimate Life With Will Smith?

Sitting down with Gwyneth Paltrow for the October 27 episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith revealed details surrounding her sex life that led to plenty of online chatter about her marriage.

Paltrow appeared on the show to promote her Netflix series "Sex, Love & Goop," and naturally steered the conversation toward healthy sex lives. "It's hard," Smith admitted. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall." The actor acknowledged that while she understands such revealing communication can get "uncomfortable," it's necessary "because [sex is] something that we don't talk about a lot, and there's so much fantasy around it."

While social media quickly turned the "Girls Trip" star's words around to mean trouble in paradise in her own marriage, the celeb took to Twitter to clear the air and the conversation. "Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you," she wrote.