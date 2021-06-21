Will Kylie Jenner Rekindle Her Friendship With Jordyn Woods?

It's not exactly a secret that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods aren't best friends anymore, despite once being infamously close. They used to be all over social media together, with Jordyn also regularly popping up on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and Kylie's short-lived spinoff, "Life of Kylie."

However, all that changed in February 2019 when TMZ reported Tristan Thompson — Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and father of her daughter, True — had gotten too close to Jordyn at a party. Jordyn was famously cut out of the Kardashian's inner circle and Jordyn went on to address all the drama with Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk."

Jordyn clarified what happened, claiming, "He did kiss me. It's just no passion, no nothing, on the way out, he just kissed me. It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss. No making out, nothing." She then admitted she "wasn't honest" about what had happened with Kylie or Khloé.

As for Khloé, she went on to address the scandal in February when a fan asked on Instagram if Kylie was "allowed to be friends with [Jordyn] again." Khloé clapped back, responding, "Never once have I ever... told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."

So, does that mean Kylie and Jordyn could be friends again? Read on for what she's saying now.