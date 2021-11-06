What Event Led Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith To Realize They Couldn't Make Each Other Happy?

Because Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith find happiness within themselves to bring to their relationship, does that include having other intimate partners? Will Smith didn't give Oprah Winfrey a definite yes or no. Instead, he said that people only think in terms of sex.

"People are trying to put something on it: 'Will and Jada — what they doing with other people?" he said, via Yahoo! Entertainment, before continuing, "Will and Jada ain't really doing too much of nothing. Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we're doing it together in this lifetime no matter what." So, what does that mean for their relationship? He said their goal is not sexual, but spiritual, adding, "We are going to love each other no matter what." But Will knows this type of relationship does not work for everyone — and he doesn't condone it for all relationships. Instead, he is just trying to speak from the heart.

In a September interview with GQ, the actor explained, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison. The experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."