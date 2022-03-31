The Real Reason Justin Bieber Was Booed At His Own Concert

Justin Bieber made a major faux pas at one of his shows, and his fans weren't too happy. According to the singer's official website, he is currently on the "Justice World Tour," which spans a total of 52 dates, which Bieber will be performing across the U.S. and around the world. "Let's have the Best night of our lives tonight, it's all we got," Bieber wrote on Instagram on March 7, teasing one of his tour stops.

What makes this particular tour very special is the initiative and causes the "Peaches" artist is supporting. According to Billboard, the "Justice World Tour" kicked off on February 18 and Bieber will help raise awareness about social issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, and voter registration. The "Love Yourself" singer is partnering with several different organizations to help fans take local action by offering opportunities presented by Live Free. "Justin's goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters," according to a statement obtained by the outlet. The initiative is meant to bring "Justin's personal credo of 'Justice in Action' to every corner of the globe."

Despite the wonderful things Bieber is doing on his tour, he recently had a negative interaction with his fans after asking a strange question at his concert.