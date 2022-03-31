Blac Chyna's Baby Daddy Drama Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

It's the battle of the baby daddies. Rob Kardashian and Tyga have something to say about their children and the internet was shocked to find out new details about how much time they really spend with them. According to Life & Style, Blac Chyna dated the "Taste" rapper for a few years before welcoming their son King Cairo in 2012. And. four years later, the world was shocked when Chyna and Rob announced they were expecting a daughter together, who they named Dream.

The drama that came with their unusual relationship — including their ongoing legal battles — often played out all over social media. According to Vanity Fair, Rob and Chyna agreed to joint custody in 2017, although both parents failed to follow the guidelines set in place. However, in 2020, a source confirmed to Page Six that the former couple came to another agreement and this time each parent would alternate weeks to have custody.

Despite what was put in place, it appears custody agreements might have changed once again with both her kids.