Billie Eilish Has Harsh Response To Criticism Of Her Oscars Dress

Before the 2022 Oscars became overshadowed by The Slap, celebrities and nominees in attendance were having fun celebrating their achievements, like Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. Eilish was nominated for best original song for "No Time To Die," which she won, and accepted the award with O'Connell, per Vanity Fair. By winning the award, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to complete the "triple crown" — winning a Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe for the song, which was created for the James Bond film of the same name, according to the Guinness World Records.

While most fans congratulated the "Bad Guy" singer for her achievements, Eilish did draw criticism from one TikToker for her dress choice that night. Per PopSugar, Eilish graced the red carpet in a black, ruffled Gucci gown, and completed her look with black combat boots. However, the TikToker was not a fan and put Eilish in their "worst dressed" list. "I've had enough of her s**t," he said in the video.

Well, Eilish has finally responded to the criticism — and it's not what you'd expect.