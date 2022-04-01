Billie Eilish Has Harsh Response To Criticism Of Her Oscars Dress
Before the 2022 Oscars became overshadowed by The Slap, celebrities and nominees in attendance were having fun celebrating their achievements, like Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. Eilish was nominated for best original song for "No Time To Die," which she won, and accepted the award with O'Connell, per Vanity Fair. By winning the award, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to complete the "triple crown" — winning a Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe for the song, which was created for the James Bond film of the same name, according to the Guinness World Records.
While most fans congratulated the "Bad Guy" singer for her achievements, Eilish did draw criticism from one TikToker for her dress choice that night. Per PopSugar, Eilish graced the red carpet in a black, ruffled Gucci gown, and completed her look with black combat boots. However, the TikToker was not a fan and put Eilish in their "worst dressed" list. "I've had enough of her s**t," he said in the video.
Well, Eilish has finally responded to the criticism — and it's not what you'd expect.
Billie Eilish took the criticism about her dress literally
Billie Eilish has no time for fashion critics. The singer responded to TikToker Kolten Kephart's criticism on March 31 with a TikTok of her own. In the split-screen video, Eilish could be seen sitting on the toilet, flashing a middle finger as Kephart put her in his "worst dressed" category. "i HAVENT had enough of my s***," she wrote in the caption. "I am s******g right now."
Obviously, fans couldn't get enough of Eilish's reaction and praised her for responding in such a savage way. "What a perfect response," wrote one user, while another fan added, "This is why I love you." Meanwhile, others said she looked "amazing" that night.
Eilish has been open about her style evolution over the years, telling Vogue in May 2021 that she could not care less about what people think of her body or how she dresses. "My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's all about what makes you feel good ... If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*** it — if you feel like you look good, you look good." We couldn't agree more!