Mo'Nique's Career Seems To Be Getting Back On Track

Mo'Nique is a legendary actor and comedian who has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. Although she has accomplished so much in her career, "The Parkers" star was in a long-standing feud with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood which desperately affected her line of work. It all started over a decade ago during the 2009 film "Precious," a movie co-produced and directed by Lee Daniels. Mo'Nique accused Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey of blackballing her because she refused to promote the project during awards season because it wasn't in her contract and it would take away valuable family time.

Despite Mo'Nique's lack of promotion, she went on to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. During a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian opened up about a conversation she had with Daniels and how she thought winning an Oscar would change her life. Instead, the opposite happened. "I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me, 'Mo'Nique, you've been blackballed.' And I said, 'I've been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?' And he said, 'Because you didn't play the game,'" she said.

The comedian also slammed Perry during an interview on "Turnt Out with TS Madison" for apologizing to her in private, admitting his role in tarnishing her career and promising to make a public statement, which he later refused. But now, it seems Mo'Nique and Daniels are leaving the past right where it belongs.