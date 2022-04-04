Mo'Nique's Career Seems To Be Getting Back On Track
Mo'Nique is a legendary actor and comedian who has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. Although she has accomplished so much in her career, "The Parkers" star was in a long-standing feud with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood which desperately affected her line of work. It all started over a decade ago during the 2009 film "Precious," a movie co-produced and directed by Lee Daniels. Mo'Nique accused Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey of blackballing her because she refused to promote the project during awards season because it wasn't in her contract and it would take away valuable family time.
Despite Mo'Nique's lack of promotion, she went on to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. During a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian opened up about a conversation she had with Daniels and how she thought winning an Oscar would change her life. Instead, the opposite happened. "I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me, 'Mo'Nique, you've been blackballed.' And I said, 'I've been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?' And he said, 'Because you didn't play the game,'" she said.
The comedian also slammed Perry during an interview on "Turnt Out with TS Madison" for apologizing to her in private, admitting his role in tarnishing her career and promising to make a public statement, which he later refused. But now, it seems Mo'Nique and Daniels are leaving the past right where it belongs.
Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique bury the hatchet
Regardless of the backlash Mo'Nique endured for more than 13 years, the actor is finally making a comeback in a major way and many fans believe 50 Cent played a vital role in prompting Lee Daniels to apologize. The rapper posted a series of photos of Mo'Nique on Instagram and encouraged everyone to join him in supporting her. "I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel s*** that ain't good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE."
Not too long after, Daniels appeared to have a change of heart. During her "Mo'Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy" event on Staten Island, fans were left stunned after she brought out "The Paperboy" director on-stage as a special guest. "I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did," Daniels said in an emotional video captured at the show. "Y'all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y'all think that 'Precious' was just ... That was God working, through both of us." He added, "And we're gonna f****** do it again!"
According to Deadline, Mo'Nique has replaced Octavia Spencer in Daniels' Netflix thriller "Demon House" and the two will work together again after more than a decade at odds. Spencer had to pull out because of scheduling conflicts with her other projects.