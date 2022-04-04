Fans Are Concerned After Madonna's Latest TikTok

When it comes to someone like Madonna, it seems like nothing is too shocking or too surprising for her fans. While the transformation of Madonna has certainly turned heads over the years, it's the things that she's said, done and even worn lately that has people raising their eyebrows more than ever. "I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable," she shared in a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar. If that weren't enough, a quick glance at her Instagram account will show that she's still very much aware of her shock value. In fact, she posted a photoshopped Instagram pic in December 2021 that drummed up plenty of scrutiny, as the image saw her in a cleavage baring corset and fishnets while standing next to her daughter Lourdes Leon.

And while Madonna's Instagram account sure has a lot of people talking, it's her TikTok that has also made waves, but perhaps not for the right reasons. Her latest video has a lot of people concerned and even wondering what might be going on behind closed doors for the pop superstar.