Shahs Of Sunset Star Mike Shouhed Was Just Arrested For A Serious Crime

Fans of the Bravo reality series "Shahs of Sunset" know that many of the cast members have troubled histories, including Mike Shouhed. But, while we know that Mike has been through more than his fair share of ups and downs in his life, we were still pretty shocked to learn of the fact that he was just arrested for a very serious crime.

Many years after his divorce with ex-wife Jessica Parido, Mike appeared to find happiness again with Paulina Ben-Cohen after three years of dating. The couple officially announced their engagement during the "Shahs of Sunset" Season 9 reunion show, according to People, and it appeared to be a happy ending after the two weathered a cheating scandal, where Paulina found sexts between Mike and another woman.

Now, with the news of Mike's arrest, we have to wonder how much more we didn't know about the reality star and his relationships.