Alexander Skarsgard Had A Pretty Unexpected Encounter With Greta Thunberg

Alexander Skarsgård is no stranger to the world of environmentalism. Skarsgård starred alongside Elliott Page in the "The East," a 2013 film depicting a secret agent's infiltration of an anarchist environmentalist group that targets corporations causing pollution, per IMDb. Speaking to Shock Ya!, Skarsgård spoke of the film's message of holding large corporations accountable. "They buy all the lobbyists so they buy power in a way," the actor put it, adding, "That's just a reality of our system, which is dangerous."

Life later imitated art for the Swedish-born thespian. In 2015, Skarsgård and "30 Rock" alum Jack McBrayer, along with activist Andy Bichlbaum, filmed the Funny or Die series, "Jack and Alex Save The Arctic," to raise support for the environmental campaign of the same name. Save The Arctic is described by Greenpeace as an effort to enact the Global Ocean Treaty, which hopes to stop corporations from drilling for oil in the Arctic and causing a drop in sea ice volume. A Greenpeace member since his teenage years (per Esquire), Skarsgård embarked on a nine-day journey sailing to the Arctic with McBrayer and Bichlbaum that was documented for the campaign.

Little did Skarsgård know back then that in 2022 he would end up endangering the life of another climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.