What Cote De Pablo Was Doing Before NCIS

While actor Cote de Pablo is known for her spending more than eight seasons on one of the biggest shows on CBS, there's still so much more to her career that fans may not know.

De Pablo got her big break in 2005 after landing the role of the fierce and ambitious Special Agent Ziva David on the action-drama hit series "NCIS." What some fans would be surprised to find out is that the character de Pablo initially auditioned for had a Czech accent, but just hours after getting the gig she was asked to do something completely different, per CBS This Morning. "Within 48 hours of actually getting the part, they changed the part to an Israeli woman," she told the news outlet. "Within 48 hours of that, I had to shoot, and then they gave me a huge monologue that I had to learn in Hebrew."

De Pablo quickly became a fan favorite in her role on "NCIS" and even won an ALMA award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Television Series, per IMDb. But, have you ever wondered what the Latina actor did prior to her work on the popular crime drama? De Pablo's work history, as well as details about her personal journey in entertainment, may surprise you.