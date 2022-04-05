The Real Reason Magic Johnson Once Wanted To Hurt Howard Stern

Earvin "Magic" Johnson is one of the NBA's greatest players, having won five championships during the '80s. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from the sport that made him a legend in 1991 after he announced he tested positive for HIV, according to History. The news sent shockwaves around the sports world as Johnson became one of the first star athletes to go public with his status.

Though many believed that Johnson's career would suffer greatly due to the stigma associated with HIV at the time, he actually managed to turn his retirement into a lucrative business empire, earning millions from his ventures in sports, insurance, media, and food services, per Forbes. However, not all of Johnson's ventures were successful. Johnson tried his hand at hosting a talk show called "The Magic Hour" in 1998, but the show would only be remembered for one thing — Howard Stern's appearance — which created one of the most awkward moments in television history because of offensive comments he made. While over two decades have passed since the two were on-air together, Johnson has now revealed in a new interview that he actually wanted to hurt Stern for his comments.