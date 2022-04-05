MLB Star Albert Pujols Says He's Divorcing His Wife Amid Her Brain Surgery Recovery

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is gaining heat online, as TMZ reports he is divorcing his wife of two decades, Deidre Pujols, just days after she had brain surgery. "I've been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what's been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife," the baseball star said in a statement, per his agent Dan Lozano.

The couple wed in 2000 and share five children together, and their family's world turned upside down after his wife's brain tumor was discovered in October 2021. The Cardinals star was also notably absent for his wife's surgery, as he was playing in a game against the Nationals in West Palm Beach that day, according to STL Sports Page.

Albert owned up that the divorce announcement was released at a less-than-ideal time. While he said that separating from Deidre was something he "never wanted to see happen," it was supposedly in the works for awhile.