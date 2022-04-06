Why Hypothetically Arresting Will Smith After The Slap Was So Complicated

Following the violent altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, many viewers at home assumed that Smith would be arrested. Still, nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, he was invited back on stage to receive an award for Best Actor.

In the days after the incident, however, the public learned that Rock opted not to press charges and have Smith arrested. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the police department said in a statement to CNN.

Later, Oscars producer Will Packer told ABC's "Good Morning America" that The Academy had every intention of having Smith arrested, but Rock insisted they refrain from doing so. "I made that clear, like, 'Rock, you tell me, whatever you want to do, brother... The LAPD came and needed to talk to Chris. And so they came into my office and they were laying out very clearly what Chris' rights were. They were saying: 'This is battery. We will go get him. We will go get him right now, you can press charges, we can arrest him,'" he recalled. Still, Rock rebuffed the officials' offer, insisting he was "fine." Nevertheless, many viewers believed that Smith would eventually be arrested anyway, but the situation proved far more complicated.