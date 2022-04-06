Alicia Vikander Finally Opens Up About Her Private Life With Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are one of Hollywood's most enduringly private love stories. The married couple first met and subsequently fell in love in 2014, on the set of "The Light Between Oceans" while portraying a husband and wife, per People. After an engagement little knew about, the two thespians tied the knot on the Spanish island of Ibiza in October 2017, later welcoming their first child in 2021. The pair, however, didn't confirm the birth until Vikander talked to People in September that year. "It's not about being secretive," Vikander said of her and her husband's quiet lifestyle in the February 2018 issue of Vogue. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."

Fassbender's in perfect sync with Vikander's attitude toward privacy, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2016 about celebrity oversharing, "Each to their own. I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I?" In the same interview, Vikander shared that the couple had "made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us." It helps their pact that neither owns a known social media account, with Vikander telling Harper's Bazaar in 2019 that she "didn't find the joy in it" after trying Instagram for a month.

However, despite previously not going into detail, Vikander has finally opened up more about her and Fassbender's new family structure with a baby on board.