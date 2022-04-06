Rihanna Reveals How Pregnancy Has Changed Her Relationship With Her Mom

I am mother. Hear me roar.

Shortly after Rihanna announced she was expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the singer and fashion designer got super candid about the kind of mother she thinks she will be. "Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it," she confessed about the similarities she shares with reality star mom Teresa Giudice during an interview with Elle. "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over," she vowed. But that's not all. Rihanna also has her eye on Orange County Housewife Heather Dubrow. "Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me," she revealed.

But now it appears that Rihanna's mother is another woman Rihanna would like to emulate while on her motherhood journey...