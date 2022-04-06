Ed Sheeran Lashes Out At Lawsuit After Scoring A Victory In Court

It's been a long and arduous journey for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, but it's finally over! After a grueling 11-day trial, a judge ruled that the "Shivers" crooner and his team did not plagiarize portions of his hit song "Shape of You" from "Oh Why," a song written by artists Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The hard-fought victory followed hours and hours of court proceedings that included a scathing courtroom monologue wherein Chokri and O'Donoghue's attorney, Andrew Sutcliffe, worked overtime to convince the judge that Sheeran and Co. knowingly and willfully plagiarized his clients' work. "Mr. Sheeran is undoubtedly very talented, he is a genius. But he is also a magpie. He borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won't," Sutcliffe argued (via The Guardian). "Depends on who you are and whether he thinks he can get away with it," he carefully added. But now, it looks as though all of that work was in vain as Sheeran took home the legal W.

Still, Sheeran wasn't done yet. Shortly after the ruling, the "genius" (your words, not ours, Sutcliffe) took to his Instagram account to let it all hang out!