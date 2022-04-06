Mark Wahlberg Makes A Surprising Claim About When He'll Leave Hollywood

Speaking to ET while promoting his new film "Father Stu," Mark Wahlberg indicated he's closer to retirement than most people think. "Sooner rather than later, probably," Wahlberg said, noting that it has become increasingly difficult for him to leave his four teenage children — and wife Rhea Durham — to film in different locations. He adds that his future projects would have to be really enticing for him to consider leaving his family to film.

"It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind," Wahlberg explained, "because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure." Elsewhere in the interview, Wahlberg paid tribute to his mother, Alma, who died last April after suffering from dementia, according to People, saying she was "so strong even in her most difficult and vulnerable times."

It's obvious from his comments that Wahlberg is a family man. He previously told Risen Magazine that he takes his daddy duties seriously. "The most effective thing is being engaged in every aspect of their life, but then also leading by example," he said of his parenting strategies. "It's important to be involved and communicate with them and make sure they can trust you, and share with you, and rely on you. They need to count on you to be there." Looks like Wahlberg will be doing just that when he retires.