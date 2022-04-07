Rumors About Mohamed Hadid's Financial Troubles Are Heating Up

Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid has found himself in the midst of a major financial downfall, according to Page Six. The high-profile entrepreneur is best known as the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, two of the biggest supermodels of their generation. Their father's holdings are estimated to be worth $5 million, however, there are rumors that his fortune is decreasing by the day. Hadid's wave of legal and financial troubles began after he started construction on a four-story cliffside Bel-Air mansion in 2011, which he envisioned selling for $100 million when complete, the Daily Mail reported on March 22.

In 2017, Hadid was sentenced for illegally continuing to build the colossal Bel-Air home even after officials yanked the property's construction permits three years prior over safety reasons, reports the Los Angeles Times. The real estate developer pleaded no contest to making the home much more sizable than allowed and not obeying construction laws. But following years of legal disputes and feuds with neighbors, Hadid's ideas for the world-class estate were officially squashed in 2019 after a California judge ruled the property "a danger to the public" and ordered it be demolished, cites the Daily Mail.

Although Hadid has previously been known as Yolanda Hadid's insanely rich ex-husband on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," it appears his investment in the Bel-Air property has made his current financial standing questionable.